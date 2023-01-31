Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah 'does not give sh*t' about his struggles

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap talked about parenting in an interview. He said he has learnt from her daughter Aaliyah Kashyap how her struggles are completely different from his. He addressed how parents fail to understand their children and their unique struggles in today's time. He said ‘their struggles’ are completely different from ours, and there is no comparison. He quoted few instances where his daughter did not give much importance to his 'challenges' and asked him not comment on her way of living. (Also read: Vaibhavi Merchant reacts to Besharam Rang controversy: ‘Nobody goes to a beach wearing full clothes')

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anurag opened about how parents fail to understand their kids' challenges, and said, “Parents don’t understand their children. All they want is for them to remain in a safe zone. And their definition of safety comes from their conditioning.”

He said that his daughter blatantly confessed in front of him that him and her mother never understood her. Aaliyah said people keep telling her, his father's stories from his struggling days. She said to Anurag, “I don’t give a sh*t. It’s your guilt that your parents spent beyond their means on your education, but you wanted to become a filmmaker and prove something. You didn’t have borrow money to provide for me. You had the money to pay for my education. My struggle is with myself. It’s so hard just to be me.”

Anurag also said his daughter is earning her livelihood through YouTube, and she has no problem with it. She asked him not question it and told him, “Main jaise bhi kama rahi hoon, kama rahi hoon na? Rent khud de rahi hoon. Aapko kya problem hai" (In whatever capacity, I am earning but I am earning on my own, I am giving my rent from my earned money, what is your problem, then)?"

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj. In 2022, she shifted to a new house in Mumbai. She often shares videos and photos with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, who is Italian, on social media handles. In 2021, she informed her fans that she intends to drop out of Chapman University in California, where she was studying earlier. Aaliyah also said that she desires to pursue a career in fashion marketing.

Anurag's next project is Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat featuring Vicky Kaushal alongside Alaya F, and Karan Mehta. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 3, this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON