Aaliyah Kashyap calls her first kiss at the age of 14 ‘worst thing ever’: ‘I left him and ran away’

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, reminisced about her various firsts in a video shared by Avanti Nagral on YouTube. The clip also featured Aaliyah’s boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

In the video, Aaliyah Kashyap talked about her several firsts -- from the first app she checks in the morning (Instagram) to her first swear word (‘bewakoof’, which means stupid). She also talked about having her first kiss at the age of 14, and how she ‘ran away’ afterwards. “I was 14 and it was the worst thing ever. Because of me. Like, I just ran away after, cause I was so shy. I left him and ran away,” she recalled.

Talking about her first-ever concert, Aaliyah reminisced about dragging her father Anurag Kashyap’s then-wife, Kalki Koechlin, to a Pitbull gig. “I was really young and I had gone with my dad’s wife at the time, Kalki, and I forced her. Poor woman had to sit there while I was dancing to Pitbull music and she was miserable,” she said.

Aaliyah also talked about her first date, when she was a teenager. “It was my first boyfriend and I was like, 13. I remember my best friend at the time was also dating my boyfriend’s best friend. So, we decided to do a double date at Starbucks. So we had talking points, and we went there, and the whole time it was just me and my best friend talking and those two guys talking. And two of our friends wore black hoodies and came to stalk our date,” she recalled.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor poses for pics as she arrives at Randhir Kapoor’s home for griha pravesh, Karisma Kapoor joins

Currently, Aaliyah and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire are in her hometown, Mumbai, on a holiday. The two celebrated their one-year anniversary last month and went on a short getaway to a resort in Karjat. She documented the anniversary trip on her YouTube channel.