Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor seem to be each others' biggest fans on Instagram. On Thursday, Aaliyah, who is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, shared a stunning picture of herself, endorsing an innerwear brand. Reacting to it, filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi, left the sweetest comment.

In the photo, Aaliyah is seen wear a black and white top and bottom combo. She lounged by a couch, striking a stylish pose. Khushi commented, "Shaadi me Rn (right now)." At this, Aaliyah replied, "OMW (On my way)."

Other friends and followers of Aaliyah were also impressed by her photo. "Making me crazy," wrote one. "Much love to the gorgeous," wrote another.

Even Aaliyah love to hype up Khushi on her own Instagram page. When Khushi recently shared a selfie, Aaliyah had commented 'Obsessed with you."

Aaliyah is 20 years old and Anurag's daughter from his first marriage to film editor Aarti Bajaj. When asked about whether he would launch his daughter in Bollywood, he had said in an NDTV interview, "She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor'.”

He continued, “If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere. I don’t think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She’s an urban kid, she’s not a street kid like me.”

Khushi is Boney and late actor Sridevi's youngest daughter, and actor Janhvi Kapoor's sister. She is also half-sister to actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Also read: Crazy WandaVision theory suggests Wanda is tapping into Vision's consciousness, in an attempt to save him

She is expected to join the film industry soon. Earlier, a video of her from the New York Film Academy had landed online. In it, Khushi was heard saying, “I really enjoy all of my classes over here but the ones that have stuck with me are acting for films and improv. I love acting for films because I feel like I am in a movie and actually working. It’s been an incredible experience for me."