Aaliyah Kashyap's week in Mumbai includes therapy, lunch date with Khushi Kapoor and Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap is currently in Mumbai with her family and boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Anurag Kashyap's daughter shared a new vlog to show glimpses of her life.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Aaliyah Kashyap shares a new vlog to give a glimpse of her week gone by.

Aaliyah Kashyap on Friday shared a new vlog to give glimpses of her week gone by. The daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that her week in Mumbai included a therapy session, lots of food and date with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

The video began with Aaliyah Kashyap revealing she had two therapy sessions on Monday alone. She also revealed that she had therapy sessions throughout the week. During her trips to the therapist's office, Aaliyah was accompanied by Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah had previously revealed that she has been battling anxiety and depression.

Besides therapy, Aaliyah also revealed she and Shane caught up with many friends, including Jaaved Jaaferi's children Alaviaa Jaaferi and Meezaan, trying dishes at numerous restaurants and spending time with her friend Khushi Kapoor. At one point in the video, Aaliyah and Khushi were seen headed to a nail salon to get their nails done.

Aaliyah and Shane also spent time with Aaliyah's mother, Aarti Bajaj. During one of their dinner sessions, Aarti treated Shane to jalebi and rabdi. Aaliyah decided to give Shane and herself a break from heavy Indian food and cooked broccoli cheddar soup. While she was excited, Shane confessed he was a 'little sad' that he wouldn't get to eat an Indian meal for dinner.

Watch the video below:

Also read: Anurag Kashyap shares his views on premarital sex, reveals if he likes daughter Aaliyah’s boyfriend

Over the past few weeks, Aaliyah has been sharing videos from her time in Mumbai. She shared a video of her reunion with her mother and a glimpse of Shane trying Indian dishes such as pani puri and celebrating their first anniversary together. She also shared a video in which she asked her father, Anurah Kashyap 'awkward' questions about sleepovers with boyfriends, premarital sex, and more.

Aaliyah is currently pursuing higher studies in the US. She is spending a month-long break in India with her family and Shane.

aaliyah kashyap anurag kashyap khushi kapoor

