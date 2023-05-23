Aaliyah Kashyap shares reaction from Bali proposal video in latest vlog: 'I've been the happiest person'

Days after announcing her engagement, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has shared two videos detailing her reaction to her Bali engagement on YouTube. Over the weekend, she revealed that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire. She showed off her engagement ring on Instagram and in her vlog, she spoke about the events leading up to her engagement. Later, she added another video where she and Shane spoke about their feelings after being engaged. (Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap announces engagement, shows off huge ring; father Anurag Kashyap, BFF Janhvi Kapoor react)

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire announced their engagement over the weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first video on YouTube, Aaliyah spoke about being in a daze. She said, "It has not sunk in at all. It feels like I'm still dreaming. I've been the happiest person. I don't think I've smiled this much. We barely got any sleep last night because we were just so excited and happy." She revealed that Shane had secretly vlogged the engagement and Aaliyah called it the 'most romantic thing ever' as she had wanted the moment to be captured on video. They also spoke about how their whole relationship was practically catalogued on Aaliyah's vlog from the beginning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her second video, Aaliyah shared how Shane took her to this perfect place where the sun was setting. She recalled, "We got engaged yesterday. I was not expecting it to happen yesterday. Look at this ring. He did such a good job. It's literally my dream ring that I have had on Pinterest for God knows how long. But obviously, I didn't vlog after my nails yesterday because he picked me up and he was like 'We need to go. I found this really cool sunset spot,' and I was like ‘Okay sure’. And then we went for the sunset and he kept rushing me to get ready and he was driving like a madman because the sun was almost setting. I was so confused like 'Why are you driving like a crazy person?' and then we got there and it was just the sweetest." Later, they also celebrated with friends privately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaliyah's father Anurag is currently at the Cannes Film Festival with his latest film Kennedy which will premiere on Wednesday. On Instagram, the filmmaker had jokingly said, "Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau, my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of Kennedy by announcing their engagement." The couple has not shared any wedding plans as yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON