Aaliyah Kashyap upset after boyfriend Shane Gregoire says she wants more attention than his dogs, watch video

Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire took up the 'pass the phone' challenge, going viral in the US. According to the challenge, participants are expected to introduce their friends or their partners by their least appealing qualities and then passing the phone to them. They, in turn, follow the same process and pass the phone on. In the video Aaliyah shared, the couple is seated on their couch while describing each others' habits.

"I'm passing the phone to someone who thinks a fun idea for a Saturday night is playing chess," Aaliyah said, kicking off the challenge. "I'm passing the phone to someone that calls me a grandpa because I sleep at 9 pm regularly," Shane said. "I'm passing the phone to someone who tortures everyone else with his parts just because he can't smell it," the 20-year-old said.

"I'm passing the phone to someone that has daily screentime of nine hours," Shane revealed. "I'm passing the phone to someone who didn't know who Kendall Jenner was," she retaliates. "I'm passing the phone to someone that needs more attention than my dogs," Shane said before Aaliyah ended the game and asked him why would he say that. "You know it's true," Shane added. Aaliyah shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "pass the phone @shanegregoire."

The couple's friend, LA-based singer Aryaana G took the comments section and wrote, "hahahhahaha missssss u guys @aaliyahkashyap @shanegregoire." Many fans also couldn't help but laugh watching the cute video. Numerous followers took to the comments section to drop laughing emojis, reacting to the video. "I felt personally called out by the screen time thing," a follower said.

Aaliyah has been open about her relationship with Shane. In a YouTube video she shared last month, Aaliyah confessed she wouldn't get a matching tattoo with her boyfriend. "I personally would never get matching tattoos because there is no guarantee if your relationship is going to work out. Not that I am saying it is not going to work out but no relationship is guaranteed, no matter what. I feel like getting a matching tattoo is such a big commitment and I would definitely regret it," she said.

