Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with Kiran Rao in blue hair, Ira, Azad and his trusty pillow. See pics
bollywood

Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with Kiran Rao in blue hair, Ira, Azad and his trusty pillow. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan was seen at the Gateway of India, arriving on a ferry from Alibaug with his family. There was wife Kiran Rao, and his children--daughter Ira and son Azad.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Aamir Khan with his family, arriving from Alibaug.

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday. He was joined by his family as they arrived on a ferry from Alibaug.

Aamir was seen in a blue shirt and beige pants, wearing a mask and also carrying his trusty pillow, which usually accompanies him on all his flights and journeys. There was also his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, who sported beautiful electric blue hair. She was seen in a white dress and white sneakers as she made her way from the ferry.

Aamir's daughter, Ira, was seen in a dark T-shirt and black shorts, holding on to her brother, Azad, helping him navigate through the paparazzi. The young boy was seen in a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. See their pictures here:

Aamir and his family arriving in Mumbai from Alibaug.
Ira, Azad, Aamir and Kiran after reaching Mumbai.
Aamir with his trusty pillow.
Kiran Rao in her cool blue hair.

Aamir has a home in Alibaug as well where he and his family spend a lot of time together. While Aamir is not very active on social media, Ira often shares pictures of the family and their home, on Instagram.

Aamir was last seen in 2018's Thugs Of Hindostan. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh but underperformed at the box office. His next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film’s release has been postponed to Christmas 2021. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 2020.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic

Kareena, who plays the female lead (Robin Wright's character) in the film, had wrapped up her portion of the shoot in October. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Aamir to mark her last day on sets. The picture saw the two actors sitting in a farm, enjoying a chat session with each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online

UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 PM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares glimpses of cousin Zayn Marie's wedding prep, see here

UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP