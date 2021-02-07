IND USA
Taapsee Pannu shows her look from Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a closer look at her crazy new hairstyle for upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She sports an impressive and intimidating look in the thriller film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:23 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a better, closer look at her new hairstyle in upcoming movie, Looop Lapeta. The film is a remake of German cult hit, Run Lola Run.

In the new look, Taapsee's curls have been tied into braids and one of those braids runs right around her left ear. The braid is adorned with silver rings and falls on her shoulder.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "When was the last time you did something for the first time.....#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta." Savi is the name of the character she plays in the movie.


Taapsee reveled the first look picture from the film last week. It showed her sitting in a dark and dingy green toilet, ready for a day of adventure. "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride," she had written with the photo.

Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer, released in 1998. With Franka Potente in the titular role of Lola, the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. It followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Earlier, announcing the film, Taapsee had written, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, LOOOP LAPETA, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!” However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the original release date could not be met.

