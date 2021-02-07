Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic
Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a better, closer look at her new hairstyle in upcoming movie, Looop Lapeta. The film is a remake of German cult hit, Run Lola Run.
In the new look, Taapsee's curls have been tied into braids and one of those braids runs right around her left ear. The braid is adorned with silver rings and falls on her shoulder.
Sharing the photo, she wrote, "When was the last time you did something for the first time.....#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta." Savi is the name of the character she plays in the movie.
Taapsee reveled the first look picture from the film last week. It showed her sitting in a dark and dingy green toilet, ready for a day of adventure. "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride," she had written with the photo.
Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer, released in 1998. With Franka Potente in the titular role of Lola, the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. It followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.
Also read: Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here
Earlier, announcing the film, Taapsee had written, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, LOOOP LAPETA, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!” However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the original release date could not be met.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with family and his trusty pillow. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar shares kids' birthday video, Malaika wants to borrow Roohi's shorts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'
- Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'
- Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'
- Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn’t need to do anything else.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox