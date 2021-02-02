Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares first look pic, introduces fans to Savi

Taapsee Pannu has started work on her next, Looop Lapeta. On Tuesday, she took to social media to share the first look picture from the movie.

The photo shows Taapsee sitting in a dark and dingy toilet, holding a piece of paper in her hand. She is wearing a green T-shirt, black shorts and matching sports shoes. She also has a red brace on her right knee. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride."

The first look picture shared by Taapsee.





Looop Lapeta is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. With Franka Potente in the titular role of Lola, the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. It followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Earlier, announcing the film, Taapsee had written, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, LOOOP LAPETA, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!” However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the original release date could not be met.

Taapsee has finished shoot for Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which released in early 2020 to critical acclaim.

