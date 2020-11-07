e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu goes on diet for Rashami Rocket and Looop Lapeta, says ‘hope to ring in the New Year having chole bhature’

Taapsee Pannu goes on diet for Rashami Rocket and Looop Lapeta, says ‘hope to ring in the New Year having chole bhature’

While Taapsee Pannu says it is not too difficult to stay on her diet that restricts fried snacks, she adds that she is certainly waiting for it to be completed so she can gorge on some chole bhature by the New Year’s eve.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:09 IST
After wrapping her shoot for Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee Pannu will be shuttling between two sports films - Looop Lapeta and Rashami Rocket.
After wrapping her shoot for Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee Pannu will be shuttling between two sports films - Looop Lapeta and Rashami Rocket.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu, true to her Delhi roots, has confessed her love for chole bhature --a popular north Indian snack/breakfast. The actor is currently on diet to ensure she remains in shape for her roles of sportsperson in two of her upcoming films, Rashami Rocket and Looop Lapeta.

Taapsee has recently completed the shoot for Haseen Dilruba where she plays a quirky character of Rani Kashyap, Taapsee is now prepping for her sports drama, Rashami Rocket. Taapsee will essay the role of a Gujarati athlete in the movie. She will also be shooting for Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run, Looop Lapeta.

“I have very limited food intake and that too of a specific kind, which I am not used to. I work hard to not give in to the sadness of the diet that I’m on. It’s doable and I don’t have a sweet tooth but I love to eat. Fried snacks and spicy food is my Achilles’ heel. I am waiting for the races to end and hope to ring in the New Year having chole bhature,” Taapsee told Mumbai Mirror, adding that she a nutritionist, physiotherapist, track trainer, athletics coach, and a gym trainer to help her stay in shape.

She added, “I had been training for two-and-a-half months already and was very close to getting to the desired shape. I discontinued my training during the lockdown but am back at it since the past two months. We have a month to go before we start filming the races; as of now, we are focusing on the drama and training portions,”

Wrapping the shoot for Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee had shared a picture from sets and wrote, “Abhi aankh me kahatk rahi hoon to kya kabhi to dil mein dhadkungi. One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ) Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87 #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter.”

 
अभी आँख में खटक रही हूँ तो क्या.... कभी तो दिल में धड़कूँगी 💁🏻‍♀️ One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ) Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na 😁 P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87 #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter

Taapsee was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad that hit theatres in March this year and was later re-released when theatres re-opened after staying shut for six months due to the pandemic induced lockdown.

