Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker attend Lagaan actor Pradeep Rawat's funeral; Salman Khan mourns his death

Actor Pradeep Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74 after his cancer relapsed. Condolences poured in from stars across film industries. His funeral was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, and the Lagaan team, including director Ashutosh Gowariker and actor Aamir Khan, attended. Salman Khan also mourned the actor’s death on social media.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan pay last respects

Aamir Khan attended Pradeep Rawat's funeral on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Lagaan team, including Aamir, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajendra Gupta, and Ashutosh, attended Pradeep’s funeral on Wednesday evening. They looked emotional as they bid adieu to the actor who played Deva Singh Sodhi in the hit film. Aamir also met with Pradeep's family members and offered his heartfelt condolences. Aamir also worked with the actor in their hit film Ghajini.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Salman, who starred with Pradeep in the 1990 romantic drama Baaghi, shared a still from the film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman, who starred with Pradeep in the 1990 romantic drama Baaghi, shared a still from the film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Salman Khan's post for Pradeep Rawat.

“I am at a loss for words. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. Woh hamesha humari yaadon mein zinda rahenge (He will live on in our memories),” said Yashpal, who broke the news of Pradeep’s death on Tuesday. Surendra Pal, who also attended the funeral, said, “I shared a very close bond with Pradeep. We lived in the same building, and he was not just a brilliant actor but also a wonderful human being. He delivered many memorable performances throughout his career, and his role in Ghajini remains one of his most iconic and widely loved performances.”

Pradeep Rawat’s life and career

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pradeep is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat. He was 74 and died after hospitalisation due to his cancer relapse. A prominent face in the Indian film industry, he was known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. His work in films like Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye (Telugu), Naayak (Telugu), and Ghajini is remembered by the audience.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also mourned Pradeep’s death. He wrote, “May the soul of Shri Pradeep Rawat find peace. The demise of the renowned actor Shri Pradeep Rawat is heartbreaking. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. Shri Pradeep Rawat, who acted in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, impressed audiences with his portrayals of antagonists and diverse roles. In the films Sardar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, in which I acted, he played key roles. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Pradeep Rawat's family.”