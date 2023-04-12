Aamir Khan attends prayer meet of Jain saint, greets people with folded hands as he unveils book. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan recently attended the prayer meet of the late Jain saint-scientist Mahendra Kumar. In several pictures that emerged online, Aamir was seen in a striped grey kurta and blue denims. Aamir folded his hands as he greeted people at the meet. (Also Read | Aamir Khan earns praise for joking about Laal Singh Chaddha failure in ad)

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared several pictures of the actor. Aamir was also seen smiling as he unveiled a book. Taran also shared a note from the Jain Community on his Twitter account.

It read, "Aamir Khan pays heartfelt tribute to legendary saint-scientist, Dr Mahendra Kumar ji. Munishree left for heavenly abode in Mumbai and was often referred to as a Human-Computer. He has had a close connection with Sir Roger Penrose (Stephen Hawking's guru) and has been a pioneer in the study of ancient science and wisdom."

The note also read, "The Jain Muni and Aamir Khan have had deep conversations about Jain philosophies, spirituality and science. At the prayer meet, producer Mahaveer Jain said that Aamir Khan admires and follows Jain principles like anekantavada (respect different perspectives), ahimsa (non-violence) and aprigraha (non-possessiveness)."

It concluded, "We are touched by this heartfelt gesture of Mr Khan to join us at the tribute ceremony. Munishree was a disciple of Jain Terapanth Acharya Mahashramanji. -Jain Community 10 -04 - 2023."

Mid-Day quoted Mahaveer Jain as speaking about Aamir, “At the prayer meet, Aamir bhai (brother) paid tribute to the professor-scientist, MuniShree, and launched his upcoming books. He also remembered his insightful conversations with MuniShree, and added that he admired Jain philosophies.”

He also added, "I have never seen him get excited about materialistic things. Instead, he looks to read and learn about various philosophies. He is not in [the rat] race.”

Fans saw Aamir last in the romantic drama film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. The film also starred Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh among others. In November 2022, Aamir at an event in Delhi revealed that he is taking a break from acting in his 35-year career.

