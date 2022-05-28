Aamir Khan begins Laal Singh Chadha promotions by eating pani puri in Mumbai, poses with fans. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan began his weekend enjoying pani puri (a street snack) in Mumbai, ahead of the trailer preview of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aamir was also seen posing for pictures, as he was surrounded by his fans in Juhu. (Also Read | Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend Karan Johar's bash together, fans say 'that's called maturity')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video started, Aamir was seen smiling as he held a pani puri in his hand. He nodded his head when a woman told him something. The actor then put the snack in his mouth and gestured to the vendor that it was good.

The person offered Aamir another piece, which he smilingly accepted. Aamir was dressed in a white T-shirt under a pink shirt, blue pants and brown shoes. The actor also smiled and posed for pictures. In some of the photos, he hugged and posed with Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan.

Aamir Khan hugged and posed with Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on Sunday, the day of the IPL 2022 finale. The comedy-drama also features Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film is adapted from the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which was released in 1994. Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Aamir was recently seen at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. They arrived at the party together and also posed for the paparazzi at the venue. It marked Aamir and Kiran's rare public appearance together after announcing separation.

In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation via a joint statement. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first child together, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta, but the two separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira Khan and a son Junaid Khan from his first marriage with Reena.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON