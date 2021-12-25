Aamir Khan celebrates Christmas with daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. See pics

On Saturday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared pictures from their Christmas celebration on Saturday. In the photo Aamir, Ira and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare can be seen wearing matching pyjamas.

Sharing photos from the Christmas celebrations, Aamir, Ira, Nupur and their friend Smritee Paul can be seen posing with a telescope, wearing matching pyjamas. Ira added a ‘Merry Christmas’ sticker on the picture.

Aamir Khan celebrates Christmas with daughter Ira Khan. (Instagram)

In another picture shared by her, Aamir can be seen posing with the telescope and holding a small Christmas present. Ira captioned the photo, “Make shift Christmas tree.”

Aamir Khan poses with a telescope. (Instagram)

Earlier, Ira shared a photo with Nupur that was clicked on Christmas eve. In the picture, Ira can be seen giving a kiss on Nupur's cheek. The couple twinned in green and red coloured sweatshirts and denims as they posed with a Christmas tree.

Ira Khan kisses with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. (Instagram)

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in February. Sharing a photo with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira wrote “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Ira is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. The former couple also have a son together named Junaid Khan. With his second wife, Kiran Rao, Aamir has a son named Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Reena filed for divorce in 2002. After the divorce, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao. In July this year, Kiran and Aamir announced their separation.

Sharing a joint statement about their split, Aamir and Kiran said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

