Aamir Khan compares Thugs of Hindostan with Sholay, explains its box office failure: ‘You haven't seen original script'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently reflected on the box office failure of his 2018 film, Thugs of Hindostan. Speaking at a recent event, Aamir compared the film to the classic Sholay and revealed that repeated script changes caused the story to lose its essence.

Aamir Khan on Thugs of Hindostan failure

Aamir Khan says Thugs Of Hindostan was like Sholay.

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Aamir shared at the SCREEN Academy Masterclass at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai that while choosing films, he usually prioritises the story above everything else, including the role he is offered. However, he admitted that the only time he placed his character above the story was in Thugs of Hindostan, which “bounced back badly”.

He said, “Thugs of Hindostan has a very normal story. It’s Sholay. In Sholay, you have Sanjeev Kumar’s Thakur, who needs to take revenge for his family being wiped out. And two people come in and help him - Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). Over here, it’s Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh) whose family gets wiped out. She needs help, and Firangi (Aamir) comes in.”

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{{^usCountry}} Aamir further explained that the film’s format and formula were very similar to Sholay, but several changes affected the final product. He said, “For casting reasons, we kept changing the script. I wouldn’t know I’d do a fundamental error, but sab se hota hai (it happens with everyone). We should not have changed the script even if we didn’t get the casting we wanted. So, when you’ve seen Thugs, you haven’t seen the original script that Victor had written because it went through a lot of changes.” About Thugs Of Hindostan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir further explained that the film’s format and formula were very similar to Sholay, but several changes affected the final product. He said, “For casting reasons, we kept changing the script. I wouldn’t know I’d do a fundamental error, but sab se hota hai (it happens with everyone). We should not have changed the script even if we didn’t get the casting we wanted. So, when you’ve seen Thugs, you haven’t seen the original script that Victor had written because it went through a lot of changes.” About Thugs Of Hindostan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the 2018 period action-adventure film was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, and Lloyd Owen in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the 2018 period action-adventure film was produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy, and Lloyd Owen in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

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Set during the East India Company’s expansion in India, the film followed Firangi Mallah, a small-time thug from Awadh, who is sent by a British official to infiltrate and counter a band of rebels.

The film received negative reviews from both critics and audiences upon release. Made on a reported budget of ₹300 crore, the film earned only ₹151 crore net in India, ending up as a massive box office failure.

About Aamir Khan’s upcoming film

Aamir is now awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 13, 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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