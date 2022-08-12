Aamir Khan faces complaint for ‘disrespecting Indian Army’ and 'hurting religious sentiments' with Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in theatres on August 11, are facing legal trouble. A complaint has been filed against the actor, the film, and others involved with it for allegedly ‘disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments’. Aamir's Laal works as an Indian Army personnel in the film, which is one of the several professions he takes up in his life. Also Read| Aamir Khan says people think he ‘doesn’t like India'

A Delhi-based lawyer submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday, alleging that the portrayal of the Indian Army in Laal Singh Chaddha has disrespected the armed forces. The complaint was filed against Aamir, who is one of the producers of the film, along with Paramount Pictures, and director Advait Chandan.

As per a report in ANI, advocate Vineet Jindal in his complaint to Delhi Police alleged that there was objectionable content in the movie. He sought registration of an FIR under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious feelings of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC against the concerned parties.

His complaint read, "In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army."

The advocate also alleged that the film hurt religious sentiments with a scene where a Pakistani personnel asked Laal Singh Chaddha - "I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don't you do the same?" and the latter repplied, "my mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots." The advocate said the comment is quite aggravating and a defamatory statement aimed at the whole Hindu community. The complaint also said the statement is not only instigating and provokes sentiments but also causes 'enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers.'

The comment read, "This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like and also mischief against Indian army which is a criminal offence as per the law of the land."

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar had made similar comments about Laal Singh Chaddha as he took to Twitter to talk about the film. Monty, who has his roots in the Indian state of Punjab, said, “Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. #BoycottLalSinghChadda."

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, is the remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). The film had been facing calls for boycott on social media due to some comments Aamir had made about India a few years ago. As per India Today, Aamir reacted to it at a recent press event, and said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue."

(Inputs from ANI)

