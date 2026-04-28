Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt sweetly hold hands as they receive hugs from Ira Khan at Junaid Khan's Ek Din screening

Videos shot by the paparazzo on the scene show Junaid meeting his family ahead of the preview in Juhu. One video shows Ira and Nupur greeting Junaid, Aamir and Gauri with warm hugs. Aamir and Gauri were seen sweetly holding hands and not letting go, even as they hugged the family. The couple also walked hand in hand as they headed into the screening.

A special screening of actor Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Ek Din, co-starring Sai Pallavi, was held in Mumbai on April 28. His family turned up to support him and were spotted heading in together for the preview. Aamir Khan ’s daughter and son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, were spotted greeting his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt , with a warm hug.

Another video shows the whole family posing for pictures together ahead of the screening. Nupur, Ira, Junaid , Gauri and Aamir were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. Nupur and Ira also posed for pictures separately as Junaid and Aamir patiently waited.

This is not the first screening held for Sai and Junaid’s Ek Din. Recently, Aamir got visibly emotional as he watched the film. The lead actors could be seen talking to him and consoling him. He even said, “Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today.” He also spoke about Junaid and added, “Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can't say much). In fact, all the cast members have done a great job, and I am very happy for them.”

About Ek Din Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which tells the story of a young man who falls for his colleague but lacks the courage to express his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and it comes true in a surprising way.

The film marks Sai’s debut in Bollywood and Junaid’s second theatrical release after his 2025 flop film Loveyapa. It will be released in theatres on May 1. Advance booking for the film opened 39 days before its release. Aamir explained the rare strategy, and in a chat with Just Too Filmy, he revealed that the film needs a little more time to gain traction, so the earlier the advance booking starts, the better.