Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed at son Junaid Khan's Ek Din event, calls Sai Pallavi ‘best actress in our country’

The video showed Aamir sitting with Sai and Junaid and wiping his tears with his T-shirt as he watched something. Sai and Junaid were seen talking to him and comforting him. The actor was visibly emotional at the event. Another video showed Aamir praising Sai Pallavi and saying, "Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today." Sai could be seen smiling and thanking him for his words.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his son and actor Junaid Khan 's upcoming movie, Ek Din . Recently, the actor, along with the team of Ek Din, hosted an event for the movie titled Ek Din Ki Mehfil. Several videos from the event surfaced online, and in one of the videos, Aamir was seen breaking down into tears and later praising Sai Pallavi as the "best actress in our country."

He then also talked about his son's performance in the movie and joked, "Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can't say much). In fact, all the cast members have done a great job, and I am very happy for them." Another video from the event showed Aamir singing the title track of Ek Din at the event.

About Ek Din Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut and Junaid's second theatrical release after his Loveyapa flopped. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1. The advance booking of the film opened 39 days before the release. Aamir explained the rare strategy, and in a chat with Just Too Filmy, he revealed that the film needs a little more time to get traction and thus, the earlier the advance booking starts, the better.