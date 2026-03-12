Aamir Khan says son Junaid Khan ‘doesn’t consult me about anything he takes on'; reveals if Ek Din is like Saiyaara

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed that his son Junaid Khan doesn’t consult him about anything he "takes on." Speaking with Variety India, Aamir also shared whether Junaid's upcoming film Ek Din has a theme similar to Saiyaara. Junaid Khan is the son of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan showers praises on son Junaid The actor praised his son Junaid, calling him "quite strong-willed." “At home, I am more like my children’s friend rather than their father! Junaid, Ira and even Azad, who is now 14, have that simple equation with me. As for Junaid, I think he’s just like me! He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing, and he is quite strong-willed,” he said.

Aamir says Junaid takes up projects without consulting him Aamir shared that Junaid makes decisions to sign his films. “I taught Junaid how to play chess when he was just four years old. He first beat me when he was 18, a full 14 years later. Now, however hard I try, I can never beat him in the game! He always wins. And one more thing. Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on. I believe he has signed two films, one of which is with Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. He decides these things himself, and that’s great,” Aamir added.

Aamir on if Ek Din is like Saiyaara The actor also talked about Ek Din, which he described as the “kind of classic love story we have not seen in a long while." Aamir added that the movie has been partly filmed in Japan, adding that the reason would be clear upon its release. When Aamir was asked if the film is about Alzheimer's condition, like Saiyaara, he laughed and denied, adding that the "film is completely different."

Saiyaara (2025) is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it is loosely based on the 2004 South Korean film A Moment to Remember. The film starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. In the film, Aneet's character is shown to suffer from Alzheimer's.

About Ek Din Ek Din, a love story, is directed by Sunil Pandey. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1. Ek Din will be Junaid's third major project in a leading role, while Sai will make her Bollywood debut with the same. Ek Din is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The music is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.

Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai romance drama One Day, which was about a young man who falls in love with his colleague but does not have the courage to express his feelings towards her. He makes a wish -- to be with her for just one day -- and, to his astonishment, the wish comes true.