Ek Din trailer: Internet reacts to Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's love story, calls it ‘much needed after violent spy films’

The video then shows how the duo spent time together. Things take a different turn when she comes to know about his wish. The duo is also seen battling their rollercoaster of emotions. Set against a warm, romantic winter setting, the trailer shows Junaid and Sai's characters walking side-by-side on a snow-covered street, smiling at each other.

The trailer opens by showing Junaid Khan explaining a fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when the bell is rung. As he speaks, he looks at Sai Pallavi’s character, Meera, and quietly wishes that he could be with her even if for a day. The video then shows that the duo come together but for 24 hours only.

The trailer of Ek Din is here! Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled the trailer of Ek Din starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan . Taking to its YouTube channel on Wednesday, Aamir Khan Talkies shared the over two-minute-long video featuring Sai Pallavi , Junaid Khan and Kunal Kapoor. It marks the acting debut of Sai Pallavi in Bollywood.

How internet has reacted to the trailer Reacting to the trailer, a fan said, “Wooow, finally no alcohol, no drug, no cigarettes trailer, refreshing one.” A comment read, “Oooh, a magical film indeed.” A YouTube user said, “Junaid looks like Superman Henry Cavill. He should do action films.” A social media user wrote, “Finally something fresh from Bollywood. A much-needed relief from violent spy action films.” “Beautiful. A film after so long. Real locations, music, characters, and the debut of Saipallavi. Everything looks great. May 1st waiting,” read a comment. “Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's chemistry is looking amazing,” wrote another fan.

About Ek Din Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1. Ek Din will be Junaid's third major project in a leading role, while Sai will make her Bollywood debut with the same. Ek Din is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The music is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.

Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai romance drama One Day, which was about a young man who falls in love with his colleague but does not have the courage to express his feelings towards her. He makes a wish -- to be with her for just one day -- and, to his astonishment, the wish comes true.