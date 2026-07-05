Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Ambani convoy caught in rain, Ashutosh Gowariker arrives with wife

Almost a year after announcing their relationship, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to tie the knot on Sunday, July 5. The guests have already started arriving at Aamir's Pali Hill home for the intimate wedding ceremony. Paparazzi videos show the convoy of the Ambani family reaching Aamir's residence. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also seen arriving at the actor's home.

Ambani family stuck in rain

Aamir Khan set to marry Gauri Spratt on July 5.

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Aamir and Gauri have opted for a low-key house wedding. However, the Mumbai rains have not made it easy for the preparations. On Sunday, paparazzi videos showed the Ambani family's car convoy waiting for the road to be cleared as they made their way to Aamir's residence. Several tree branches had fallen on the road because of the heavy rainfall, causing temporary disruption before the convoy could proceed.

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Ashutosh Gowariker among first guests to arrive

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who helmed Aamir's iconic film Lagaan, was seen entering Aamir's residence in his car along with his wife. Previously, visuals from Aamir's home had shown the preparations in full swing. The house was being decorated with lights and other arrangements, while chairs were also brought in for the guests expected to attend the wedding ceremony at Aamir's home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who helmed Aamir's iconic film Lagaan, was seen entering Aamir's residence in his car along with his wife. Previously, visuals from Aamir's home had shown the preparations in full swing. The house was being decorated with lights and other arrangements, while chairs were also brought in for the guests expected to attend the wedding ceremony at Aamir's home. {{/usCountry}}

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Aamir-Gauri wedding details

As per reports, the wedding will be an intimate affair with just 100–150 guests, and the marriage will reportedly take place under the Special Marriage Act. A source told India Today that the couple had personally selected both the guest list and the lunch menu. A source told the website, "Aamir and Gauri have picked their favourite food items for the menu and are personally looking into the preparation. And while the family, including their children, will be attending the wedding, they have also invited their close friends. Aamir's old friend, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Raj Kumar Santoshi, who has also helmed his production Batwara are expected to be at the wedding."

About Aamir Khan's previous marriages

This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. The 3 Idiots star has been married twice before. He was first married to Reena Dutta. They tied the knot in 1986 and have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. However, their marriage came to an end after 16 years in 2002. Aamir later met filmmaker Kiran Rao on the sets of Lagaan, and the two got married in 2005 after dating for some time. They have a son, Azad, who was born via surrogacy.

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However, Aamir's second marriage also did not last. The couple announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. Despite two broken marriages, Aamir continues to share a cordial relationship and close friendship with both his former partners.