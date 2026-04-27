Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed at son Junaid Khan's Ek Din event, calls Sai Pallavi ‘best actress in our country’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his son and actor Junaid Khan's upcoming movie, Ek Din. Recently, the actor, along with the team of Ek Din, hosted an event for the movie titled Ek Din Ki Mehfil. Several videos from the event surfaced online, and in one of the videos, Aamir was seen breaking down into tears and later praising Sai Pallavi as the "best actress in our country."

Aamir Khan gets emotional, praises Sai Pallavi's performance in Ek Din

Aamir Khan gets emotional praises Sai Pallavi's performance in EK Din.

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The video showed Aamir sitting with Sai and Junaid and wiping his tears with his T-shirt as he watched something. Sai and Junaid were seen talking to him and comforting him. The actor was visibly emotional at the event. Another video showed Aamir praising Sai Pallavi and saying, "Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today." Sai could be seen smiling and thanking him for his words.

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{{^usCountry}} He then also talked about his son's performance in the movie and joked, "Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can't say much). In fact, all the cast members have done a great job, and I am very happy for them." Another video from the event showed Aamir singing the title track of Ek Din at the event. About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then also talked about his son's performance in the movie and joked, "Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can't say much). In fact, all the cast members have done a great job, and I am very happy for them." Another video from the event showed Aamir singing the title track of Ek Din at the event. About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut and Junaid's second theatrical release after his Loveyapa flopped. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut and Junaid's second theatrical release after his Loveyapa flopped. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true. {{/usCountry}}

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The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1. The advance booking of the film opened 39 days before the release. Aamir explained the rare strategy, and in a chat with Just Too Filmy, he revealed that the film needs a little more time to get traction and thus, the earlier the advance booking starts, the better.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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