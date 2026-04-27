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Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed at son Junaid Khan's Ek Din event, calls Sai Pallavi ‘best actress in our country’

Aamir Khan praised Sai Pallavi's performance in Ek Din, revealing her act in her Bollywood debut will blow everyone away. 

Apr 27, 2026 09:53 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his son and actor Junaid Khan's upcoming movie, Ek Din. Recently, the actor, along with the team of Ek Din, hosted an event for the movie titled Ek Din Ki Mehfil. Several videos from the event surfaced online, and in one of the videos, Aamir was seen breaking down into tears and later praising Sai Pallavi as the "best actress in our country."

Aamir Khan gets emotional, praises Sai Pallavi's performance in Ek Din

Aamir Khan gets emotional praises Sai Pallavi's performance in EK Din.

The video showed Aamir sitting with Sai and Junaid and wiping his tears with his T-shirt as he watched something. Sai and Junaid were seen talking to him and comforting him. The actor was visibly emotional at the event. Another video showed Aamir praising Sai Pallavi and saying, "Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today." Sai could be seen smiling and thanking him for his words.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1. The advance booking of the film opened 39 days before the release. Aamir explained the rare strategy, and in a chat with Just Too Filmy, he revealed that the film needs a little more time to get traction and thus, the earlier the advance booking starts, the better.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

aamir khan sai pallavi
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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