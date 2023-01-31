Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan dance their hearts out to Tune Maari Entriyaan in unseen video. Watch

Actors Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan attended a wedding at Bhopal. Both of them were seen in their best traditional outfits as they opted for black. The two of them grooved to famous songs Tune Maari Entriyaan and Kaun Nachdi to mark the occasion. Their video surface online from the venue on social media handles as they danced with the crowd. It was a visual treat to their fans seeing them dancing together. (Also read: Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul dance their hearts out in pics from mehendi ceremony, Krishna Shroff also spotted)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the wedding, Aamir wore a black sherwani with golden stole around his neck. He was seen in grey hair and beard in the videos. Kartik also twinned with him, and chose black. He sported a black coat and pant. In one of the videos, Kartik sang Kaun Nachdi song as he stood on the stage with Aamir. Aamir was all elated as he clapped and danced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video, Kartik and Aamir grooved to Tune Maari Enteriyaan with a large crowd at the wedding venue. Both of them were all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. The photographers captured them while dancing with a singer. She sang Tune Maari Entriyaan.

The original video of Gunday's Tune Maari Entriyaan featured Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan, and Bappi Lahiri. Kaun Nachdi is sung by Guru Randhawa and Neeti Mohan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh among others. It was released on August 11, 2022. It was a failure at the box office but admired by fans upon its Netflix release. The movie was a remake of the 1994 Oscar winner Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kartik was last seen in Freddy, with Alaya F. It premiered on December 2, last year on Disney+ Hotstar. He currently has many projects in pipeline. This includes Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, and Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Shehzada will hit the theatres on February 17 and Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in June, 2023. He also has Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3 and Captain India as his upcoming movies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON