Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan is 'very concerned' over films releasing on OTT platforms
bollywood

Aamir Khan is 'very concerned' over films releasing on OTT platforms

Aamir Khan has raised concerns over Bollywood movies releasing directly on the digital streaming platforms. The actor wishes the situation improves.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Aamir Khan talks about films releasing on digital platforms.

Aamir Khan has expressed concern as more and more Bollywood films are skipping theatrical releases for digital streaming. His statement comes amid the releases of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.

The actor spoke about his concerns at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aamir Khan returned to the city on Tuesday night after wrapping the filming of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

According to Indianexpress.com, Aamir said, "Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned. I hope in near future things will improve." However, he noted that it is a complicated topic and there are a few factors that have to be taken under consideration.

“It is not easy to talk about reopening of cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it," he said, before adding, "As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better.”

Bollywood, like other industries, took a massive hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. Several highly anticipated films were forced to delay their releases while a few films opted to release directly on digital platforms.

Films such as Salman Khan's Radhe, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar's Laxmii and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 were among the many films that gave the theatres a skip.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan 'never bothered' to find out sex of their babies during pregnancy

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, among other actors. Laal Singh Chaddha was originally slated to release in December 2020.

