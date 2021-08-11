Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan 'never bothered' to find out sex of their babies during pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor has revealed she and Saif Ali Khan were 'never bothered' to find out the sex of their babies. The couple turned parents in 2016, welcoming their older son Taimur in December. Kareena gave birth to her second son Jehangir Ali Khan earlier this year.

The actor opened up about her pregnancies with Taimur and Jehangir in her recently launched book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Kareena revealed she and Saif Ali Khan would visit the doctors together and would be excited about the ultrasound sessions.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Kareena wrote, "Saif and I were always excited about going together for my scans. Before you wonder, I can tell you we were never bothered about finding the sex of either of our babies."

Kareena also added that after Taimur's birth, she was clear she wanted to have another baby. "I never discarded any of Taimur's baby stuff. I knew I wanted a second child. And I was very sure I would use Taimur's things for my second child, whether it was a boy or a girl," she wrote.

The actor also confessed that when she was expecting Taimur, she went overboard with the shopping for the baby. "I bought thirty onesies, three toothbrushes, five towels and extras of everything. For one little baby! On top of that, I got so many baby items as gifts," she wrote, adding that during her second time, she purchased only 'five or six onesies, four to five vests, two swaddles, two towels, one blanket and one basic oral and nail care kit.'

Besides the launch of her book, the mother-of-two has announced that she is turning producer for a movie with Hansal Mehta. The untitled project is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Sharing the news, Kareena told Mid-Day, "I’m honoured to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s movies, and to work with him for the first time will be special. This film marks a lot of firsts."