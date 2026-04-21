Aamir Khan lauds Vijay Varma’s performance in Matka King, says ‘Ratan Khatri’ is a role he would have loved to portray

The buzz around Matka King continues to grow, with the series drawing strong appreciation not just from audiences but also from several prominent names in the film industry. Following its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, actors Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, along with filmmaker Karan Johar, have shared their reactions on social media. (Also read: Matka King review: Vijay Varma hits the jackpot, but this templated Nagraj Manjule show never places a risky bet )

Aamir Khan on playing Ratan Khatri

Aamir Khan all praise for Matka King, says Ratan Khatri is a character he would have loved to play.(Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Aamir Khan Productions shared a note congratulating the team behind the show while highlighting its central character. In the message, Aamir revealed that Ratan Khatri is a role he would have loved to portray, adding that he has been hearing strong word-of-mouth about the series. He also mentioned that he plans to watch the show soon after the release of Ek Din.

Aamir Khan praised Matka King, saying he would have loved to play the character of Ratan Khatri. (Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal adds the show to his watchlist

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction. Calling filmmaker Nagraj Manjule one of his favourite directors, he revealed that Matka King is next on his watchlist and that he is looking forward to watching it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction. Calling filmmaker Nagraj Manjule one of his favourite directors, he revealed that Matka King is next on his watchlist and that he is looking forward to watching it. {{/usCountry}}

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Vicky Kaushal added *Matka King* to his watchlist. (Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} Karan Johar calls it ‘the perfect binge’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan Johar calls it ‘the perfect binge’ {{/usCountry}}

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Filmmaker Karan Johar joined the list of admirers by sharing a poster of the series, led by Vijay Varma, on his Instagram Stories. Clearly impressed, he described the show as an unmissable watch. “What a show!!! The perfect BINGE!!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #matkaking…you can’t miss it,” he wrote.

About Matka King

Directed by Nagraj Manjule and created by Abhay Koranne, Matka King features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover. Since its premiere on April 17, the series has been trending across platforms.

Set between 1964 and 1975, Matka King traces the journey of Brij Bhatti, an ambitious cotton trader who teams up with a disgraced former soldier and an upper-class widow to launch a gambling game called “Matka.” What starts off as a small, underground activity gradually expands into a thriving parallel economy, offering a sense of opportunity and escape to a generation navigating the early years of independent India.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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