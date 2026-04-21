Aamir Khan lauds Vijay Varma’s performance in Matka King, says ‘Ratan Khatri’ is a role he would have loved to portray
Matka King is drawing attention from the film industry, with Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar reacting to the series after its OTT release.
The buzz around Matka King continues to grow, with the series drawing strong appreciation not just from audiences but also from several prominent names in the film industry. Following its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, actors Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, along with filmmaker Karan Johar, have shared their reactions on social media. (Also read: Matka King review: Vijay Varma hits the jackpot, but this templated Nagraj Manjule show never places a risky bet )
Aamir Khan on playing Ratan Khatri
Taking to Instagram Stories, Aamir Khan Productions shared a note congratulating the team behind the show while highlighting its central character. In the message, Aamir revealed that Ratan Khatri is a role he would have loved to portray, adding that he has been hearing strong word-of-mouth about the series. He also mentioned that he plans to watch the show soon after the release of Ek Din.
Vicky Kaushal adds the show to his watchlist
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction. Calling filmmaker Nagraj Manjule one of his favourite directors, he revealed that Matka King is next on his watchlist and that he is looking forward to watching it.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction. Calling filmmaker Nagraj Manjule one of his favourite directors, he revealed that Matka King is next on his watchlist and that he is looking forward to watching it.{{/usCountry}}
Karan Johar calls it ‘the perfect binge’{{/usCountry}}
Karan Johar calls it ‘the perfect binge’{{/usCountry}}
Filmmaker Karan Johar joined the list of admirers by sharing a poster of the series, led by Vijay Varma, on his Instagram Stories. Clearly impressed, he described the show as an unmissable watch. “What a show!!! The perfect BINGE!!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #matkaking…you can’t miss it,” he wrote.
About Matka King
Directed by Nagraj Manjule and created by Abhay Koranne, Matka King features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover. Since its premiere on April 17, the series has been trending across platforms.
Set between 1964 and 1975, Matka King traces the journey of Brij Bhatti, an ambitious cotton trader who teams up with a disgraced former soldier and an upper-class widow to launch a gambling game called “Matka.” What starts off as a small, underground activity gradually expands into a thriving parallel economy, offering a sense of opportunity and escape to a generation navigating the early years of independent India.
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