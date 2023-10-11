Aamir Khan announces his next film Sitare Zameen Par, says theme is similar to Taare Zameen Par: ‘Moving 10 steps ahead’

Actor Aamir Khan has announced his upcoming film and revealed that the title is Sitare Zameen Par. In an interview with News18, Aamir said the film carries a similar theme to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. (Also Read | World Mental Health Day: Aamir Khan, Ira Khan say they've been ‘reaping the benefits of therapy’ for years. Watch)

Aamir talks about Sitare Zameen Par

Actor Aamir Khan talked about his new film.

He said, “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you."

He also added, "But the theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme but this time the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps that character in Taare Zameen Par, in Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It's the opposite.”

Aamir to produce 3 films

As reported by per news agency PTI, Aamir will also produce the upcoming feature film. Aamir will do three films as a producer--Laapata Ladies (directed by Kiran Rao), another one with his son Junaid Khan, and Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. He also said that he is "looking forward to them".

About Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par was produced and directed by Aamir Khan. It featured Aamir, Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra. It followed an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.

Aamir's last film

The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. It was the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film had a dull run at the box office, following which Aamir had said that he would be taking a break from acting to focus on his family.

