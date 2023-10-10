World Mental Health Day: Aamir Khan, Ira Khan say they've been ‘reaping the benefits of therapy’ for years. Watch

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has consistently addressed her battle with depression. On Tuesday, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, she did so again, this time in a video alongside Aamir. While promoting therapy, the father-daughter duo also revealed that they've been benefitting from therapy over the years. (Also Read: Ira Khan says her depression is partly genetic: ‘There’s history of mental health issues my mom and dad’s sides') Aamir Khan and Ira Khan promote therapy on World Mental Health Day

Aamir and Ira's video

In the video posted on the Instagram handles of Ira and Aamir Khan Productions, the actor and her daughter are seen talking to the camera about the benefits of therapy. Aamir explains how seeking therapy is as normal as seeking help from a doctor, teacher, and carpenter in their respective areas of expertise.

“Similarly, if we ever need help with our mental or emotional health, we should seek help, with the same ease and lack of hesitation, from someone who's trained and is a professional,” Ira says in Hindi.

“My daughter Ira and me have been reaping the benefits of therapy for years. If you also feel like you're going through mental or emotional issues, you can seek a trained professional's help. There's no shame in that. All the best,” Aamir concludes.

Ira inserted “#imhuman” in the Instagram caption of the post. She shared the video on her Instagram Stories too, and wrote, “Because the only criteria to seek therapy is to be human.” In the next Story, she urged her followers to “break the stigma” if they've sought therapy too. She then reposted posts from some of the users who opened up on their positive experiences of therapy, including actors Ali Fazal and Vir Das.

Ira's struggle with mental health

Earlier this year, on World Suicide Prevention Day, Ira also spoke about her mental health struggles in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, "Everybody is scared of saying the word suicide because death is a very scary thing, and it’s understandable. But, that is exactly why we should start talking about it. When you understand what it means and know you can do something about it, you realise it doesn’t happen without any warning signs. There is stigma, but lack of knowledge, too.”

On the work front, Aamir is producing Laapata Ladies and Lahore 1947. He will next star in an untitled home production, slated for a release on Christmas 2024.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

