Aamir Khan on shooting Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor: 'We had to deal with Kareena and Corona'

Actor Aamir Khan will soon be seen in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In a new video, the actor has spoken about his experience shooting for the movie during the coronavirus pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. The Hindi remake also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking about how the crew was feeling while working on the movie last year, he talked about how uncertain things seemed.

"Forrest Gump begins with a feather, the feather comes floating down from the sky and it goes over people’s shoulders and drives over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there, and Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film," he said in a video posted by his fan club on YouTube. His wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao was also seen sitting next to him.

Aamir even joked about working with Kareena in the movie. "While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”

Aamir said that if all goes well, they still expect to release the film on Christmas this year. Aamir had announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday in 2019. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it,” he had said.