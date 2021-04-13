Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan on shooting Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor: 'We had to deal with Kareena and Corona'
bollywood

Aamir Khan on shooting Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor: 'We had to deal with Kareena and Corona'

Aamir Khan sat down for a chat and spoke about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Aamir Khan pulled Kareena Kapoor's leg in a recent video,

Actor Aamir Khan will soon be seen in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In a new video, the actor has spoken about his experience shooting for the movie during the coronavirus pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. The Hindi remake also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking about how the crew was feeling while working on the movie last year, he talked about how uncertain things seemed.

"Forrest Gump begins with a feather, the feather comes floating down from the sky and it goes over people’s shoulders and drives over a car, the wind kind of pushes it here and there, and Advait (Chandan), who is the director of this film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather — different winds are pushing us in different directions, and we are just kind of flowing with it and we are just going to figure out where we land up by the end of the film," he said in a video posted by his fan club on YouTube. His wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao was also seen sitting next to him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhishek responds to Big Bull hater who accused Sophie of taking bribe to tweet

Gauahar pens note on life after her wedding with Zaid, calls him 'best gift'

When Kareena said she didn't need National Awards, PC called it 'sour grapes'

Mandira shuts down trolls who called daughter 'street kid' from 'slumdog centre'

Also read: Padma Patil actor Afshan Azad announces pregnancy, Harry Potter cast-mates congratulate her. See pics

Aamir even joked about working with Kareena in the movie. "While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”

Aamir said that if all goes well, they still expect to release the film on Christmas this year. Aamir had announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday in 2019. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan laal singh chaddha kareena kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is impressed as boyfriend Nupur Shikhare makes a sketch of her: ‘That’s so good’

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 08:34 AM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's handstand on point in latest picture with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 04:48 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP