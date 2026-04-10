Aamir Khan recalls turning to alcohol after first wife Reena Dutta left home: ‘Drank almost a bottle a night’

Actor Aamir Khan has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, revealing that he was left devastated when his first wife, Reena Dutta, moved out with their children, leaving him alone. He recalled that the emotional upheaval took a toll on him, pushing him towards alcohol, as he found himself drinking almost a full bottle every night for over a year.

Aamir Khan on turning to alcohol

At the moment, Aamir Khan is dating Gauri Spratt.(PTI)

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Recently, Aamir appeared on an episode of Duologue with Barun Das, where he revealed that following his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta, he turned to alcohol and drank almost every night for nearly one and a half years.

“I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all,” Aamir said.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor continued, “That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor continued, “That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This isn’t the first time Aamir has opened up about the emotional impact of his separation from Reena. Previously, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Aamir said, “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split.” About Aamir Khan’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn’t the first time Aamir has opened up about the emotional impact of his separation from Reena. Previously, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Aamir said, “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split.” About Aamir Khan’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

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Aamir and Reena’s relationship began long before his rise to stardom. They were neighbours who used to exchange glances through their windows. The two eventually married in 1986, and Reena even made a brief appearance in Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir Khan parted ways from his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

On his 60th birthday in March last year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri.

Aamir’s recent work

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Last year, Aamir made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Aamir was seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Aamir is currently awaiting the release of his production, Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama stars Aamir’s son and actor Junaid Khan, along with Sai Pallavi, in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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