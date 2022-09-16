Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan claims Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: 'I pray the truth comes out'

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan has made a strong claims about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Faisal said that the actor was murdered, and also noted that sometimes ‘truths’ like these don't come out. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, and his death was ruled a suicide. An investigation was later opened into the death. Also Read| Aamir Khan's brother Faissal says he fears his family after what they did to him

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had filed an FIR in Patna, Bihar, accusing the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide. While a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into it is currently underway, Faisal declared in a new interview that he knows it to be a murder.

Faisal told Times Now Navbharat, “I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

When an investigation started into Sushant's death upon his father's FIR, it also led to an Enforcement Directorate probe into claims that the money from his bank accounts was transferred to Rhea and her associates. While the CBI took over the control of the investigation of the death case, ED's probe led the Narcotics Control Bureau to also register a case to investigate drug peddling. Rhea was arrested by NCB in connection with the case and continues to fight the charges against her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faisal Khan is mainly remembered for his role as Shankar Shane in Mela (2000), which also starred his brother Aamir. Last year, the actor had claimed that Aamir had imprisoned him at his home a long time ago after suspecting him to be mentally ill. He had said to Navbharat Times, "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON