Aamir Khan's brother Faissal says he fears his family after what they did to him, reveals why he ran away

Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, has said that even though he has forgiven Aamir for what happened between them, he can't forget the incident. Faissal was involved in a legal battle with his family, after they allegedly kept him 'under house arrest' for a year because they felt that he 'was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia'.

In a new interview, Faissal said that he wishes his family the best, but has resolved to maintain a distance from them in light of what happened. Faissal is attempting to reignite his acting career with a film called Faactory, which he has also directed.

Faissal told Navbharat Times that he had to 'run away' otherwise he'd still be a prisoner at Aamir's house. He said in Hindi, "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."

Faissal said that he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared of sound mind by the judge.

Asked about his equation with Aamir Khan right now, Faissal continued, "Such a big incident happened to me, so I can forgive him, but I can't forget what happened. I talk to my family on the phone, I wish them on birthdays and on Eid, but there is a distance. There is also a fear, because of what they did in the past. I would like to maintain a distance. I won't lie, there is a barrier between us, but it's better to maintain this distance. I hold nothing against them, I wish them the best, but I don't want to cross certain lines, because I have my own dignity to protect."

Faissal and Aamir appeared together in the critical and commercial failure Mela, following which Faissal's career never recovered. Aamir, meanwhile, will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha.