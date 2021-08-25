Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan says he 'can't afford' a wife or girlfriend, because he hasn't 'made enough money'
Bollywood actor Faisal Khan spotted at Bandra, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan says he 'can't afford' a wife or girlfriend, because he hasn't 'made enough money'

  • Actor Aamir Khan's brother has revealed that money is the reason he is unmarried and single. He said that having a wife or girlfriend is 'an expensive affair'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan has said that he has neither a girlfriend nor a wife because he can't afford one. Faissal, who appeared with Aamir in the critical and commercial flop Mela, is now staging somewhat of a comeback with a film called Faactory, which he directed and also stars in.

In a new interview, Faissal Khan said that the reason he isn't married or in a relationship is because having a wife or girlfriend is 'an expensive affair'. He also hinted at a failed marriage, when he was asked about Aamir Khan's recent divorce announcement.

Asked if he has any plans of getting married again, he told a leading daily, "Unfortunately, I have not made enough money to afford a wife and I don’t have any girlfriend, because having one is also an expensive affair. A wife is even more expensive. Picture hit ho toh ladki dhoodna shuru karu (I’ll look for a girl once my film is declared a hit)."

He said that he cannot give Aamir and Kiran Rao any advice, because "(his) marriage didn’t work out." He said, "So I am no one to comment on anyone’s personal life. They know what is best for them."

Aamir and Kiran announced in a joint statement earlier this year that they are divorcing after 15 years. They have one son, Azad Rao Khan, and are currently working together on the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” a statement issued by the former couple read.

