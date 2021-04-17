Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan calls boyfriend Nupur Shikhare 'excited puppy' as he cheers for her during workout
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan calls boyfriend Nupur Shikhare 'excited puppy' as he cheers for her during workout

Ira Khan is spending the weekend lockdown with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. On Saturday, he was seen doubling up as Ira's cheerleader while she worked out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare shared a picture of Aamir Khan's daughter working out.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is gushing over her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in an Instagram Story. On Saturday, Nupur shared a picture of Ira working out at home. He shared the picture with heart-eyed emojis and tagged her in it.

Reposting the picture on her account, Ira called Nupur an 'excited puppy.' She said, "What an excited puppy you are," adding a laughing, a bashful monkey and a kiss emoji to the statement.

Nupur Shikhare shares a picture of Ira Khan exercising.

Earlier this week, Ira shared a video in which she was seen practising some kickboxing with Nupur. "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack," she captioned the video.

A few days ago, Nupur shared a picture featuring Ira and hinted that they were going to spend the lockdown together. Sharing the picture, he said, "Ready for lockdown". She later shared the picture on her Stories as well.

Earlier this year, Ira confirmed she was dating Nupur. On the occasion of Promise Day, she shared multiple pictures and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Ira made her directorial debut with the play, Euripides’ Medea, in 2019. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Her father Aamir will be seen next on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. It was slated to release last Christmas but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Aamir was also in the news recently after he tested positive for Covid-19.

