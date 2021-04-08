Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan cuddles with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in new pic, as they prep for lockdown

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set for the 'lockdown' in Mumbai, if it means spending more time with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this year.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories and reposted a black-and-white selfie of them, gazing at each other and making funny faces. "Ready for the lockdown," Nupur had written in the original post, adding a red heart emoji.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are ready for the lockdown.

Ahead of Valentine's Day earlier this year, Ira posted a picture with Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, and called him her 'valentine' and 'dream boy'. “Its an honour to make promises with and to you..." she had written. A few days later, on Valentine’s Day, Ira shared pictures of her at-home celebration with Nupur. She posted a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and revealed that he made them.

Nupur had accompanied Ira to the wedding of her cousin, actor Zayn Marie Khan.

Ira has said that she isn't inclined to pursue a career in front of the camera. She directed a play, starring Hazel Keech, last year.

In an interview with a leading daily, she said that she would one day like to direct her father, but only after she has acquired the necessary skills. “Maybe someday, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him,” she said.