Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan cuddles with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in new pic, as they prep for lockdown
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan cuddles with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in new pic, as they prep for lockdown

Ira Khan and her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, are all set for the Mumbai 'lockdown'. See a new picture of them together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this year.

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set for the 'lockdown' in Mumbai, if it means spending more time with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this year.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram Stories and reposted a black-and-white selfie of them, gazing at each other and making funny faces. "Ready for the lockdown," Nupur had written in the original post, adding a red heart emoji.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are ready for the lockdown.

Ahead of Valentine's Day earlier this year, Ira posted a picture with Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, and called him her 'valentine' and 'dream boy'. “Its an honour to make promises with and to you..." she had written. A few days later, on Valentine’s Day, Ira shared pictures of her at-home celebration with Nupur. She posted a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and revealed that he made them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amit Sadh goes off social media amid partial lockdown in Maharashtra

Mira's epic response to a fan asking her to chose between Shahid and their kids

Hansal blasts Twitter user who accused him of choosing 'politics' over son

Raj Kundra turns Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in deepfake video. Watch it here

Nupur had accompanied Ira to the wedding of her cousin, actor Zayn Marie Khan.

Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night

Ira has said that she isn't inclined to pursue a career in front of the camera. She directed a play, starring Hazel Keech, last year.

In an interview with a leading daily, she said that she would one day like to direct her father, but only after she has acquired the necessary skills. “Maybe someday, when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan ira khan daughter ira khan ira khan instagram ira khan aamir khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gives boyfriend Nupur Shikhare a haircut but he complains about her 'distractions'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:48 PM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day of shoot. See here

PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP