Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan enjoys Sunday pool party with friends, says 'we can be swim-wear models'. See pics

Ira Khan shared a couple of photos with her friends on Sunday. In the pictures, Ira is seen having a good time in a pool with her friends. Ira is actor Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002. Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan talks about her normal face, fake smiles, and the sadness it can hide

Sharing the photos, Ira wrote, “We can also be swim-wear models. Any reason to splash in a pool. Especially in this heat." In the photos, a smiling Ira is seen posing for the camera, wearing her black and white swimsuit. In one picture, she is seen feeding a French fry to her friend.

One fan commented, “You look breathtaking.” Another one wrote, “Mumbai ki garmi (Mumbai's hot weather).” Many fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Aamir and his first wife Reena have two kids together--son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira. With his second wife, Kiran Rao, Aamir has a son named Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002 and he announced his separation from Kiran in July last year. Also Read: Sona Mohapatra defends Ira Khan after a troll made fun of her looks: 'Don't be a shame to your parents'

With an inclination towards direction, Ira made her debut a few years ago. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, which starred actor Hazel Keech in the lead role.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she was never inclined towards acting. “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on,” she said.

