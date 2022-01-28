Sona Mohapatra defends Ira Khan after a troll made fun of her looks: 'Don't be a shame to your parents'

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan talked about how she decided to make her account public and talk about mental health. Singer Sona Mohapatra reacted to the post and also defended Ira when a troll commented on her looks.

Sharing a video, Ira wrote, “I'm talking about sharing publicly. Make sure you know why you're doing it. Then think long and hard if you want to. It's important to speak up and normalize mental health but fight your fight first. And sharing publicly is not for everyone - and I say this with no judgment. I know lots of intelligent, brave people who has no interest in sharing publicly. I know OTHER lots of intelligent, brave people who get bothered by hate and comments on social media. So they focus their valuable energy elsewhere. Take care.”

In the video, Ira talked about how she started discussing her mental health issues in public and also that social media hatred does not matter to her because she “doesn't even read the comments.” She said, “Don’t share your personal things publicly unless you’ve thought long and hard about it. I know this sounds strange coming from me considering I’ve done a lot recently but that’s why I wanted to talk about it. Not that this is any sort of benchmark but just to let you guys know, I thought about it for a year before I decided to make my Instagram account public and then I thought about it for two years before I decided to talk about my mental health and my issues on social media and publicly and then it took me another year to do it. I had to make sure I was in the right mind space. Also, it depends on what kind of person you are.”

Ira continued, "So, I wanted to put out a disclaimer because a lot of people who care about me are often worried about me posting about my private life and personal journey publicly. And it’s true you need to be careful about who you say what to. You need to make sure you are comfortable with it. If you need to make sure if you are doing it on social media then you’ve thought it through and you are sure that you want to do that. So think about it and do what works for you.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra commented on the post and said, “Gudia, dolly.” One person replied to Sona's comment saying, “@sonamohapatra tujhe ye dolly kahan se dikh rhi hai bewakuf (From which angle does she look like a doll to you)?"

Sona replied defending Ira, she said, “Aapke paas obviously kuch kaam nahin hai, frustrated ho kar yahan pe apne loser life ka poison yahaan pe faila rahe ho. Jao kuch kaam seekho aur karo , loser banke apne ma-baap ko neecha mat dikhao (You obviously do not have any work to do. You are just poisoning this post by your words because you are frustrated. Go and learn some work and don't be a loser and shame to your parents).”

Ira is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. Ira does not want to follow her father to become an actor. With an inclination towards direction, she made her directorial debut three years ago. In 2019, she directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, which starred actor Hazel Keech in the lead role.

