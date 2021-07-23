Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recalls getting a sex-ed book from mom when she hit puberty

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, wrote in a post on Thursday that she has a 'long way to go' in showing curiosity towards her own body. She recalled that when she hit puberty, her mother Reena Dutta gave her a sex-ed book, but she didn't heed its advice on looking at herself in the mirror.

Ira Khan took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "I don't think I've ever looked at myself entirely before. My mom gave me a sexual education book when I hit puberty and it had asked me to look at myself in a mirror, but I didn't get around to doing it. My body has also changed so much in general. Have a long way to go." Her caption was titled, "be curious," and she also tagged the Agatsu Foundation in her post. "Pinky promise to me," read her hashtag.

A screenshot of Ira Khan's new post.

Ira's picture is the latest in a series of ongoing posts leading up to Self-Care Day. Each post carries the same hashtag. Earlier this week, Ira shared a picture of her and her mother, Reena Dutta, travelling together in car. She captioned the picture, "I also talked to my mom about how I felt. And things that I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person."

Ira established the foundation after her birthday, in May. "Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you," she'd written about it.

Last year, Ira had opened up about being clinically depressed, and in a series of videos relayed her experiences in the hope that she is able to help others going through similar situations.