Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares glimpses of cousin Zayn Marie's wedding prep, see here
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares glimpses of cousin Zayn Marie's wedding prep, see here

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared pictures and video clips from the preparations for cousin and actor Zayn Marie's wedding. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Ira Khan shared pictures and video clips from the wedding preparations of cousin and actor Zayn Marie.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared a bunch of video clips on the preparations that are on for the wedding of the actor's niece and actor, Zayn Marie. Zayn made her debut with Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. She is the daughter of former director Mansoor Khan, best remembered for his films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Sharing a video clip where she is opening a bottle, possibly Champagne, Ira wrote on her Instagram Stories, "love you so much, Zaynu." A picture of Ira and Zayn had 'team bride' written on it, while another clip had 'wedding prep' written on it. It showed Ira working hard on an artwork.

Ira's pictures where she is busying with the preparation.

More pictures from the bachelorette party too have landed on the internet.

Zayn made her acting debut with Mrs. Serial Killer last year. The film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Zayn reportedly had some experience in direction as she was one of the assistant directors of the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons.

Pictures from a bachelorette party have also landed on the internet.

Speaking to Indian Express, Zayn had spoken about her uncle Aamir and if he had given any advice. She was quoted as saying: "He never sat me down to teach acting. His work ethic is very strong. He has worked his way very very hard for very long. That’s something that I genuinely have picked up from him and my dad. I believe in putting your head down and working as hard as you can. Then you start picking work as best as you can and that is when people will begin to notice and appreciate you."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

Aamir's daughter Ira, meanwhile, has chalked a career for herself as a director in theatre. Her first venture was a play called Medea, which debuted in December 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan ira khan zayn marie khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan chills in a pool, enjoys reading in a bathtub during Lonavala getaway. See pics

UPDATED ON DEC 07, 2020 06:29 PM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan says she isn’t ‘bothered by what people say’, doesn’t want advice on how to handle depression

UPDATED ON NOV 04, 2020 02:37 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP