Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares long note after watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, was inspired by the life of Gangubai, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which hit the theatres on February 25, was released on Netflix on April 26. Also Read| Aamir Khan does daughter Ira Khan's make-up better than her, she asks ‘who needs tutorials'. See pics

Ira Khan took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared a long note in which she talked about the film and the strength of Gangubai. Ira also spoke about the will to right the wrong that one gets after experi trauma, and ended her note with a question for her followers.

Sharing a poster of the film, Ira wrote, "You can develop a fierce will to change the wrong around you because of the trauma you experienced, making you able to ride big waves and overcome many obstacles... even then you don't manage to legalize prostitution. You can have money, intelligence, skill, connections, drive, passion and great timing... you can want it REALLY BADLY and try your genuine hardest but eradicating world hunger, stopping climate change, eliminating discrimination, achieving gender equality, systematic paradigm change...anything even slightly big that involves more than just you (because you is the only thing you have some control over)... the world is much bigger than us."

Ira shared a quote from the science fiction adventure film The Adam Project, that read, "We are meant to work on problems our children will solve. You might find the odd solution here or there.... You will die before your life's work is done." She added, "You did manage to stop one builder/organization from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride and joy from what she did manage to achieve." At the end of her note, Ira asked her followers, "Are you able to appreciate your wins?"

In the comments section, some praised Alia's acting, while one called the film a mirror of society. One commented, "If you can appreciate Gangu means you understand life."

Ira, who has been vocal about mental health and shared her own diagnosis of clinical depression in October 2020, recently shared on her Instagram account that she has started getting anxiety attacks. She wrote, "Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like."

