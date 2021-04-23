Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares poolside pics, fans call her 'cute angel'

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Friday shared her pictures in which she is seen enjoying herself by a swimming pool sitting on a stool. In the photos, she is seen wearing a salmon shirt. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "I was dared that it wasn't a real chair. All chairs are real chairs! They're all meant to be sat on!...#chair #stairs #tree #whatdotheyhaveincommon #meanttobesaton."

Reacting to her post, her fans complimented her and dropped hearts in the comment section. One fan wrote, "cute angel" while another said, "favorite". A third fan commented, "Beautiful."

Ira has been giving her fans regular updates on her life amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She also shares pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram. Recently, Nupur had shared Ira's picture working out at home. Reposting the photo, Ira had written, "What an excited puppy you are."

She had shared a video practicing kickboxing with Nupur and captioned it, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack." As lockdown was announced in Mumbai, Nupur had shared a picture along with Ira hinted that will be spending it together.

Earlier in 2021, Ira had confirmed she was dating Nupur. On Promise Day, she dropped multiple pictures and captioned, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Ira made her directorial debut on theatre with Euripides’ Medea, a play, in 2019. Hazel Keech starred in the lead role. She has also raised awareness on mental health and, in a recent video, spoke about her struggle with depression. "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests," she had said.