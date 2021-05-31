Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares pics of her happy moments with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare: 'You're my anchor'

Ira Khan showered her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare with love on Instagram. Aamir Khan's daughter shared a montage of photos featuring the couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Ira Khan shared loved-up post for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, shared an Instagram appreciation post for her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The 23-year-old shared a montage of photos of the couple, gushing about Nupur, who is a fitness trainer.

In the pictures, Ira and Nupur were photographed enjoying date nights, hanging out with friends, celebrating his birthday, working out together, and spending time in their at-home makeshift tent, among other activities. Sharing the post, Ira wrote, "You're my anchor.... #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!"

Reacting to the post, Nupur said, "@khan.ira ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you ya." Nupur also shared the same post on his account, tagged Ira, and used a heart and an anchor emoji. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to the comments section of Ira's post and dropped a heart emoji. Other fans also showered the duo with love.

Ira revealed she is dating Nupur earlier this year. On the occasion of Promise Day, as a part of Valentine's week celebrations, she shared a series of photos with him and confirmed the relationship. “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Nupur and Ira have been spending the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai together. Last week, he shared a picture in which he was flexing his muscles. Ira took to the comments section and wrote, "What a hottie."

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan talks about suffering a slipped disc at 19: ‘I cry in the gym’

Apart from her relationship, Ira also has been in the news for her new initiative. On May 26, she revealed she has established a new mental health foundation called Agatsu Foundation. "I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you," she said in a video announcing the initiative. Her mother Reena Datta and Aamir's wife Kiran Rao have extended their support to her, following the announcement.

