Aamir Khan shares why advance bookings of Ek Din opened 39 days before release: ‘This film will need a little more time’

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to star in the romantic drama Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. The unusual strategy for the film is the advance booking for the film, which opened 39 days early, a rare strategy targeting a May 1 release. In a chat with Just Too Filmy, Aamir revealed why that decision was taken. (Also read: Aamir Khan rewrote climax of son Junaid Khan's Ek Din, says Mansoor Khan; here's why)

What Aamir said about the advance booking strategy

Aamir Khan has produced Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din.

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During the chat, Aamir said that the idea was first pitched by someone from the team. He shared, “The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience.”

‘None of us know whether the film is going to do well’

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{{^usCountry}} Aamir went on to praise director Sunil Pandey and said, “He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering. None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film. That, for me, is the first yardstick for success. So when I see the film today, I see that Sunil has really managed to bring out what was there in the script, really honestly. Of course, numbers are important to understand the success of the film, but what if a film you don't like does well? I am not happy with that success.” About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir went on to praise director Sunil Pandey and said, “He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering. None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film. That, for me, is the first yardstick for success. So when I see the film today, I see that Sunil has really managed to bring out what was there in the script, really honestly. Of course, numbers are important to understand the success of the film, but what if a film you don't like does well? I am not happy with that success.” About Ek Din {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, which follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day, and to his astonishment, the wish comes true.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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