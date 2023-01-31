Aamir Khan turns photographer for Salman Khan, his sister Nikhat Hegde shares posts; fans say: ‘Something big is coming’

Aamir Khan turned photographer for his family as well as Salman Khan recently. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aamir's sister-actor Nikhat Hegde shared pictures also featuring her husband Santosh Hegde, daughter Seher Hegde, and mother Zeenat Hussain. (Also Read | Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan dance their hearts out to Tune Maari Entriyaan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first post, Salman posed with Zeenat, Nikhat, Santosh, and Seher. In the picture, Salman Khan wore a black T-shirt and blue denims as he smiled for the camera. Nikhat was dressed in a grey and white outfit while Zeenat wore a pink suit. Santosh was dressed in a black and white shirt and denims while his daughter opted for a brown outfit.

Nikhat added red heart emojis instead of a caption. Fans, however, missed Aamir and asked about him. A person commented, "What's Salman doing at Aamir Khan's house with his family members including Aamir's sister and mother? Is there an expected Aamir & Salman movie coming up?" A comment read, "Where is Aamir?" "Please upload Salman and Aamir's photo," said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her next post, Nikhat revealed it was her brother Aamir who clicked the previous picture. She posted a black and white photo of Aamir clicking the picture on his phone. Aamir had his back to the camera. He wore a shirt and also opted for glasses.

Nikhat captioned the post, "For those who were missing Aamir (laughing emoji)." A fan said, "Something big is coming ..." "Oh so cute. Aamir Sir, the cameraman. Love you Aamir Sir! Love your family. You are the pride of our nation," commented another person. "Salman Aamir I miss u so much," read a comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman was recently seen in an extended cameo in Pathaan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to hit the theatres on Eid. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film didn't manage to impress the audience and failed at the box office. Recently, Aamir decided to take a break from acting. He appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed he is stepping back from acting for a year and a half.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several videos and pictures from the event emerged online. In one of the clips, Aamir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON