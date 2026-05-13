Aamir Khan working on 3 Idiots sequel; OG cast Madhavan, Sharman Joshi return with 'time jump' in narrative | Exclusive

There has been a lot of speculation about what Aamir Khan’s next project will be after the success of Sitaare Zameen Par. Some have claimed he is working on a drama for his son Junaid, and other rumours veer in a different direction. But HT can confirm that the superstar has indeed begun work on the much-awaited sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. What is even more promising is that the ‘OG’ idiots - Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan - are set to return.

All about the 3 Idiots sequel

3 Idiots was the highest-grossing Hindi film upon its release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A highly-placed industry source confirms that Aamir has begun work on the 3 Idiots sequel. Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage, but it is confirmed that the original principal cast - Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman - will return to the sequel. Some reports have claimed that the film will be called 4 Idiots with Vicky Kaushal playing the additional ‘idiot’. However, there is no confirmation that that bit is true.

What is indeed confirmed is that the film will have a significant time jump, with the characters not the same age as in the first film. However, the twist is that the source maintains it is unclear whether the film is set before or after the first film. The time jump could be before or after the events of the first film. Which one it is, only Aamir knows for now. Rajkumar Hirani, who directed the original, is reportedly directing the sequel as well.

The sensation that was 3 Idiots

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age satirical comedy-drama, co-written by Abhijat Joshi. Apart from Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya. The film, a satire on the intrinsic paternalism under the Indian education system, was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age satirical comedy-drama, co-written by Abhijat Joshi. Apart from Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya. The film, a satire on the intrinsic paternalism under the Indian education system, was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Upon its release in 2009, 3 Idiots was a massive blockbuster, grossing ₹400 crore worldwide and becoming India’s highest-grossing film. It was the first Indian film to breach the ₹400-crore mark, and had a sensational run in China, where it out-earned even Avatar. It has also had a significant cultural impact, regularly appearing on lists of the best Indian films of the 21st century. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon its release in 2009, 3 Idiots was a massive blockbuster, grossing ₹400 crore worldwide and becoming India’s highest-grossing film. It was the first Indian film to breach the ₹400-crore mark, and had a sensational run in China, where it out-earned even Avatar. It has also had a significant cultural impact, regularly appearing on lists of the best Indian films of the 21st century. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON