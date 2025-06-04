Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan first look: Vikrant Massey romances Shanaya Kapoor; internet says ‘age difference is showing’

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan first look: The first poster for Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut is out now, featuring the lead couple, Shanaya and Vikrant Massey, in a romantic shot. They are captured with their eyes closed, lost in the moment, on a merry-go-round ride at an amusement park. Also read: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor's debut with Vikrant Massey to release on this date Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is slated to release in July.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan poster out

The makers of the film released the poster on Wednesday. In the image, the lead pair is seen sitting on the horse as part of the ride in a romantic setting.

The first poster sets a dreamy and romantic tone with a carousel-lit backdrop. Vikrant and Shanaya are seen sharing a sweet moment while seated on a carousel horse.

Vikrant is dressed in a casual brown jacket and trousers as he gently holds Shanaya’s hands as they lean into each other. Their eyes are closed, and holding their hands.

On the other hand, Shanaya is seen in a red sequined outfit with a thigh-high slit, her hair flowing. She is holding sunglasses in her hand. The background comes with golden lights in the background.

Commenting on the Instagram handle of the production house, actor Abhay Verma wrote, “This poster represents a lot of Dreams! can’t fathom how magical the film’s going to be”. Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while her father Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “God is kind”.

Fans react

The first look poster has sparked mixed reactions, with some getting excited about the fresh pair, while others have raised eyebrows over their noticeable age difference. There is 13-year difference between Shanaya (25) and Vikrant (38).

“The age difference is showing,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Such an outdated campaign”.

“Vikrant Massey is least suited with Shanaya Kapoor,” read one comment.

Some fans brought back the conversation to Vikrant’s decision to take it slow in the film industry, writing, “He took retirement” and another mentioning “I thought he retired”.

What do we know about Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is all set to release in theatres on July 11. The film will introduce a fresh pair on screen Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. In April, Zee Studios announced the release date through a video announcement on their Instagram account with the caption, “This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love. #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025”.

In March, Shanaya had shared a picture from the shoot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, in Azerbaijan. The plot details of the film are being kept under wraps. The film is directed by Santosh Singh, with Vishal Mishra helming the music.