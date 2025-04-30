Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor's debut with Vikrant Massey to release on this date

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: The release date of Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut is out! On Wednesday, the makers of the romantic drama revealed the release date of the film. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is all set to release in theatres on July 11. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor is all smiles as she shares BTS pic from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan set) Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the shoot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan release date

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will see Vikrant Massey in the lead, and audiences will get to watch a fresh pair on screen with him and Shanaya. Zee Studios released a video announcement on their Instgram account with the caption, “This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love.💞 #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025.”

The plot details of the film are being kept under wraps. The film is directed by Santosh Singh, with Vishal Mishra helming the music.

Reacting to the announcement, Maheep Kapoor commented, “Beyond excited. can’t wait ❤️” Navya Nanda commented, “Yayyy Shan ❤️” Khushi Kapoor wrote, “WOOOHOOOOOOO” Shweta Bachchan commented, “Congratulations baby. So so happy for you.”

In March, Shanaya had shared a picture from the shoot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, in Azerbaijan. The team had wrapped up the Baku schedule of the film. Shanaya has previously worked as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Apart from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya is also slated to star in Vrusabha. The Telugu-Malayalam film will feature actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan as well as Roshann Meka will also be seen in the film. Though a bilingual film, Vrushabha will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. It has been produced by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms. It is slated to release on October 16.