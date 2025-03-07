Shanaya Kapoor is all smiles as she shares BTS pic from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan set

The acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, has been in the back burner for a long time. After facing multiple delays with her films, she is now ready to begin her journey as an actor. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share behind the shoot scenes from the set of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in Ajerbaijan. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor says she’d start crying if Karan Johar launches her: ‘I would get emotional and just die’) Shanaya Kapoor shared a series of pictures from the set of her debut film.

Shanaya on the set of her film

In the pictures, Shanaya was seen with the clapboard of the film. She smiled at the camera and posed with the clapboard, which had the name of the film- Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In the caption, she simply wrote, “grateful.. 🦋.” The actor wrapped up the Baku schedule of the film recently.

In the comments section, Maheep Kapoor reacted with red heart and evil eye protection emoticons. Meanwhile Bhavana Pandey wrote, “congratulations my gorgeous girl.” Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan also commented with red heart emoticons.

About her journey

Shanaya has previously worked as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya is also slated to star in Vrusabha, which will mark her acting debut.

The Telugu-Malayalam film will feature actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan as well as Roshann Meka will also be seen in the film. Though a bilingual film, Vrushabha will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. It has been produced by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms. It is slated to release on October 16.

Shanaya was initially set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, in which she was supposed to be essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also had Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. However, no update on the shoot of the film has been made since last year.