Aaradhya wears sunglasses, joins Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan for selfies. See unseen pics from Maldives vacation

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai took off to the Maldives for a quick family getaway to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya’s tenth birthday. While they returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, unseen pictures from their holiday have surfaced online.

The photos, shared online by a staff member of the resort at which the Bachchans stayed, showed Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing with sunglasses on. The selfies appeared to be taken on the last day of their stay; they were seen wearing the same clothes at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Abhishek posted a photo with Aishwarya and Aaradhya in the same outfits, posing with the staff of the Amilla resort in the Maldives. “A big thank you to the staff and management of the @amillafushi for making our stay so memorable and comfortable. Especially Gondo. Till we meet again,” he wrote.

Aaradhya turned 10 on Tuesday. A day after her birthday, Abhishek and Aishwarya shared pictures from an intimate party they threw for her in the Maldives. In the photos, Aaradhya posed in front of a projector screen with the words ‘happy birthday Aaradhya’ written on it. Other images showed her standing in front of a chocolate cake and holding a bouquet of flowers. Abhishek and Aishwarya also featured in one.

Sharing pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday bash, Aishwarya wrote, “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. You are my life… my soul… I love you unconditionally.” Abhishek’s post was captioned, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and God bless you always. #aboutlastnight.”

Abhishek will be seen next in Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahaani in which he plays the titular insurance agent moonlighting as a contract killer. He also has the new season of his Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows and Dasvi in the pipeline.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, is set to make her comeback with Mani Ratnam’s historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan. The first part will hit the theatres next summer.