Aishwarya Rai holds Aaradhya’s hand, Abhishek Bachchan waves at paparazzi as they return from Maldives vacation, watch

After celebrating Aaradhya’s birthday in the Maldives, the Bachchans returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai held her daughter close as they walked past the paparazzi. Abhishek Bachchan was clicked too along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

While Aishwarya was dressed in a long black top over black pants, Aaradhya wore a hoodie and sweatpants. Abhishek, too, kept it casual in a white sweatshirt and jeans. All three wore sneakers and face masks.

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday party, also featuring Abhishek. “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. You are my life… my soul… I love you unconditionally,” she wrote.

Abhishek, meanwhile, posted a photo of Aaradhya posing on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and God bless you always. #aboutlastnight.”

He also shared a thank-you note on Twitter. “Thank you for all your warm wishes for Aaradhya on her 10th birthday, yesterday. Very touched and truly humbled,” he wrote.

Last week, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya took off to the Maldives. The couple has been sharing pictures from their holiday on Instagram. They were staying at the Amilla, a luxury resort.

Abhishek shared a photo of him, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing with the staff at the resort. “A big thank you to the staff and management of the @amillafushi for making our stay so memorable and comfortable. Especially Gondo. Till we meet again,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya rang in her birthday with Abhishek and Aaradhya at an undisclosed destination. In one of the pictures from the party, Aishwarya could be seen lounging by the poolside, with the words ‘happy birthday’ lit up behind her. She and Aaradhya also wore matching floral crowns.